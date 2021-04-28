Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL) Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL) – Stock analysts at Raymond James raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Sandstorm Gold in a research note issued on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.04. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Sandstorm Gold’s FY2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$38.71 million for the quarter.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$14.25 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$16.75 to C$13.50 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.58.

SSL stock opened at C$9.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$9.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.21. Sandstorm Gold has a 52-week low of C$7.57 and a 52-week high of C$14.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 36.22 and a quick ratio of 36.00.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

