Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.10 Per Share (NASDAQ:SASR)

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research report issued on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.10 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.91. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sandy Spring Bancorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.42 EPS.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.56. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 14.12%. The business had revenue of $133.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 61.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

SASR stock opened at $45.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 52-week low of $18.79 and a 52-week high of $45.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This is an increase from Sandy Spring Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.02%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 18,817 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $263,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,386,212 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,191,000 after purchasing an additional 116,562 shares during the last quarter. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $1,429,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 798,818 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,714,000 after buying an additional 46,338 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.89% of the company’s stock.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

