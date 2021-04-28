Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates “GBX 6,400” Price Target for Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB)

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) received a GBX 6,400 ($83.62) price target from equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

RB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,950 ($77.74) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 9,600 ($125.42) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 8,385 ($109.55) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,900 ($103.21) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 7,664.69 ($100.14).

The stock has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a PE ratio of 40.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 6,432.42 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 6,915.34. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1-year low of GBX 5,782 ($75.54) and a 1-year high of GBX 8,020 ($104.78).

In other news, insider Laxman Narasimhan sold 12,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 6,453 ($84.31), for a total transaction of £800,559.18 ($1,045,935.69). Also, insider Olivier Bohuon bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 6,316 ($82.52) per share, with a total value of £31,580 ($41,259.47).

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

