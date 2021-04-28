Sangui Biotech International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGBI) Short Interest Down 88.5% in April

Sangui Biotech International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGBI) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 88.5% from the March 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
SGBI stock remained flat at $$0.06 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,903. Sangui Biotech International has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.06 and a 200-day moving average of $0.03.
About Sangui Biotech International
Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis
Receive News & Ratings for Sangui Biotech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangui Biotech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.