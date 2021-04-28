Sangui Biotech International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGBI) Short Interest Down 88.5% in April

Sangui Biotech International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGBI) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 88.5% from the March 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SGBI stock remained flat at $$0.06 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,903. Sangui Biotech International has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.06 and a 200-day moving average of $0.03.

About Sangui Biotech International

Sangui Biotech International, Inc, through its subsidiary, Sangui BioTech GmbH, develops hemoglobin-based artificial oxygen carriers for use as blood additives, blood volume substitutes, and variant products. The company's artificial oxygen carriers provide oxygen transport in humans in the event of acute and/or chronic lack of oxygen due to arterial occlusion, anemia, or blood loss, as well as chronic wounds.

