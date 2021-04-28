Sanmina (SANM) to Release Earnings on Monday

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Sanmina to post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 2.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Sanmina to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Sanmina stock opened at $41.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.23 and its 200-day moving average is $34.32. Sanmina has a one year low of $23.75 and a one year high of $43.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SANM. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Sanmina from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Argus lowered Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.80.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; high-level assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

