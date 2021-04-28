Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.00 EPS

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $1.00, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS.

Santander Consumer USA stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,054,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,914. Santander Consumer USA has a one year low of $12.79 and a one year high of $33.28. The company has a current ratio of 59.10, a quick ratio of 59.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.51 and its 200 day moving average is $24.29.

Get Santander Consumer USA alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. Santander Consumer USA’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler raised Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Compass Point upgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Santander Consumer USA from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Santander Consumer USA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.45.

In related news, insider Christopher Keith Pfirrman sold 15,277 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total transaction of $393,993.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,531 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,504.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Santander Consumer USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santander Consumer USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.