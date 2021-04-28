SAP (NYSE:SAP) Releases Q1 2021 Earnings Guidance

SAP (NYSE:SAP) issued an update on its first quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.688-1.688 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.66 billion-$7.66 billion.

Shares of NYSE:SAP traded up $1.17 on Wednesday, reaching $143.82. The company had a trading volume of 9,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,266. SAP has a 52-week low of $104.64 and a 52-week high of $169.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.68 billion, a PE ratio of 31.01, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.02). SAP had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 17.59%. The business had revenue of $7.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SAP will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $2.189 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $1.70. SAP’s payout ratio is 31.09%.

Several research firms have commented on SAP. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. CIBC upgraded SAP to an outperformer rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays upped their price target on SAP from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on SAP from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $135.33.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SAP stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 42,070 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,555,000.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

