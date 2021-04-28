SAP (NYSE:SAP) Releases Q1 2021 Earnings Guidance

SAP (NYSE:SAP) issued an update on its first quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.688-1.688 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.66 billion-$7.66 billion.
Shares of NYSE:SAP traded up $1.17 on Wednesday, reaching $143.82. The company had a trading volume of 9,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,266. SAP has a 52-week low of $104.64 and a 52-week high of $169.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.68 billion, a PE ratio of 31.01, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.
SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.02). SAP had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 17.59%. The business had revenue of $7.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SAP will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research firms have commented on SAP. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. CIBC upgraded SAP to an outperformer rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays upped their price target on SAP from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on SAP from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $135.33.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SAP stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 42,070 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,555,000.
About SAP
SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.
