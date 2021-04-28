Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) Sets New 12-Month High at $3.58

Sappi Limited (OTCMKTS:SPPJY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.58 and last traded at $3.58, with a volume of 300 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sappi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 1.39.

Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Sappi had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sappi Limited will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sappi Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SPPJY)

Sappi Limited, a woodfibre company, manufactures and sells dissolving wood pulp, packaging and specialty papers, and printing and writing papers to direct and indirect customers in North America, Europe, Southern Africa, and internationally. The company offers dissolving wood pulp products that are used by converters to create viscose fiber for clothing and textiles, acetate tow, and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of consumer and household products.

