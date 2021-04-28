Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.75.

SAR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Hovde Group initiated coverage on Saratoga Investment in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Saratoga Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on Saratoga Investment from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAR. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in Saratoga Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment by 195.7% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment in the fourth quarter worth $111,000. WNY Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment in the first quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment by 6.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Saratoga Investment stock opened at $25.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.23. The company has a market cap of $282.49 million, a P/E ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.68. Saratoga Investment has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $26.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. This is an increase from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.80%. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.08%.

Saratoga Investment Company Profile

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

