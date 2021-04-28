Saratoga Investment (SAR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Saratoga Investment to post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of SAR stock opened at $25.29 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.23. Saratoga Investment has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $26.68. The company has a market cap of $282.49 million, a P/E ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th. Saratoga Investment’s payout ratio is presently 69.08%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SAR. Hovde Group initiated coverage on Saratoga Investment in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on Saratoga Investment from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Saratoga Investment in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Saratoga Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.13.

Saratoga Investment Company Profile

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

