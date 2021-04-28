SAS AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SASDY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

SAS AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SASDY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,500 shares, a decrease of 90.1% from the March 31st total of 359,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Separately, HSBC cut shares of SAS AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th.

Shares of SASDY stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.47. The stock had a trading volume of 6,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,217. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.57. SAS AB has a 12-month low of $0.18 and a 12-month high of $2.74.

SAS AB (publ) Company Profile

SAS AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger flight transportation services in the Nordic and international route network. The company also offers air cargo services, in-flight sales, ground handling, and technical maintenance services, as well as travel-related loyalty programs.

