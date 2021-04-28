SAS AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SASDY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

SAS AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SASDY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,500 shares, a decrease of 90.1% from the March 31st total of 359,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Separately, HSBC cut shares of SAS AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th.

Shares of SASDY stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.47. The stock had a trading volume of 6,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,217. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.57. SAS AB has a 12-month low of $0.18 and a 12-month high of $2.74.

SAS AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger flight transportation services in the Nordic and international route network. The company also offers air cargo services, in-flight sales, ground handling, and technical maintenance services, as well as travel-related loyalty programs.

