SAS AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SASDY) Short Interest Down 90.1% in April

SAS AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SASDY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,500 shares, a drop of 90.1% from the March 31st total of 359,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SASDY traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.47. The company had a trading volume of 6,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,217. SAS AB has a 1-year low of $0.18 and a 1-year high of $2.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.57.

Separately, HSBC downgraded shares of SAS AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th.

SAS AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger flight transportation services in the Nordic and international route network. The company also offers air cargo services, in-flight sales, ground handling, and technical maintenance services, as well as travel-related loyalty programs.

