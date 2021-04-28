SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) Increases Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from SB Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

SB Financial Group has increased its dividend by 42.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years.

SB Financial Group stock opened at $17.90 on Wednesday. SB Financial Group has a one year low of $12.02 and a one year high of $19.98. The company has a market cap of $132.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.39 and a 200-day moving average of $17.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.30. SB Financial Group had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $18.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SB Financial Group will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SB Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

SB Financial Group Company Profile

SB Financial Group, Inc provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

