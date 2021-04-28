Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) & Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY) Financial Comparison

Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) and Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Schaeffler and Ajinomoto’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Schaeffler -4.62% -25.97% -4.59% Ajinomoto N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Schaeffler and Ajinomoto, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Schaeffler 1 1 6 0 2.63 Ajinomoto 0 0 0 1 4.00

Volatility & Risk

Schaeffler has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ajinomoto has a beta of -0.22, meaning that its share price is 122% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Schaeffler and Ajinomoto’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Schaeffler $16.16 billion 0.10 $479.36 million $1.15 8.33 Ajinomoto $10.12 billion 1.09 $173.30 million N/A N/A

Schaeffler has higher revenue and earnings than Ajinomoto.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Ajinomoto shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ajinomoto beats Schaeffler on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Schaeffler

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components. This division also provides chassis systems comprising wheel bearings, bearing solutions, steering components, electromechanical actuators for roll stabilizers, and power-assisted steering systems; and hybrid and electrical drive systems that include hybrid modules, electrical axle drives, and electrical wheel hub drives. Its Automotive Aftermarket division offers repair solutions for passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, heavy commercial vehicles, and tractors, as well as supporting services. The company's Industrial division provides components and systems. This division serves customers in the mobility, energy and raw materials, production machinery, aerospace, and industrial distribution. It has a strategic partnership with Fraunhofer-Gesellschaft. The company was formerly known as INA Beteiligungsgesellschaft mit beschrÃ¤nkter Haftung and changed its name to Schaeffler AG in October 2014. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany. Schaeffler AG is a subsidiary of IHO Verwaltungs GmbH.

About Ajinomoto

Ajinomoto Co., Inc. engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of food products, amino acids, and pharmaceuticals. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Food Products, Overseas Food Products, Life Support, Healthcare and Others. The Domestic Food Products segment includes seasonings and processed foods, and frozen foods. The Overseas Food Products segment provides consumer foods, which include flavor seasonings and instant noodles; and umami seasonings for processed food manufacturers. The Life Support segment offers feed-use amino acids, amino acids for pharmaceuticals and foods, sweeteners, pharmaceutical fine chemicals, and specialty chemicals. The Healthcare segment handles medical foods and pharmaceuticals. The Others segment covers the packaging materials business, healthcare business, partnership business, logistics, and other services. The company was founded by Saburosuke Suzuki II on May 20, 1909 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

