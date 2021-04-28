Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) Sets New 1-Year High at $9.85

Shares of Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.85 and last traded at $9.85, with a volume of 502 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.58.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SCFLF. Zacks Investment Research lowered Schaeffler from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Schaeffler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Schaeffler had a negative return on equity of 25.97% and a negative net margin of 4.62%. Equities analysts predict that Schaeffler AG will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

