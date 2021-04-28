Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SBGSY. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Wednesday. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

OTCMKTS:SBGSY traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.29. 72,620 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,254. The firm has a market cap of $94.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21 and a beta of 0.95. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 52 week low of $16.15 and a 52 week high of $33.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. It offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, fuse and safety switches, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, surge protection and power conditioning products, and switchboards and enclosures.

