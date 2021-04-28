Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Citigroup

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SBGSY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Wednesday. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of Schneider Electric S.E. stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,636. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 52-week low of $16.15 and a 52-week high of $33.29. The company has a market cap of $93.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. It offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, fuse and safety switches, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, surge protection and power conditioning products, and switchboards and enclosures.

