Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Schneider Electric S.E. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of SBGSY stock traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $33.29. 72,620 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,254. The stock has a market cap of $94.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21 and a beta of 0.95. Schneider Electric S.E. has a one year low of $16.15 and a one year high of $33.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.23.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. It offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, fuse and safety switches, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, surge protection and power conditioning products, and switchboards and enclosures.

