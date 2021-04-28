Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SBGSY. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Schneider Electric S.E. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

OTCMKTS:SBGSY traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $33.29. 72,620 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,254. The stock has a market cap of $94.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.17 and a 200-day moving average of $29.23. Schneider Electric S.E. has a fifty-two week low of $16.15 and a fifty-two week high of $33.29.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. It offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, fuse and safety switches, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, surge protection and power conditioning products, and switchboards and enclosures.

