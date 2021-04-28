Schneider Electric S.E.’s (SBGSY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on SBGSY. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

SBGSY stock traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $33.29. 72,620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,254. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 12 month low of $16.15 and a 12 month high of $33.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. It offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, fuse and safety switches, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, surge protection and power conditioning products, and switchboards and enclosures.

