Schroders (LON:SDR) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3,313.55

Schroders plc (LON:SDR) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,313.55 ($43.29) and traded as high as GBX 3,556 ($46.46). Schroders shares last traded at GBX 3,554 ($46.43), with a volume of 187,903 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of £8.03 billion and a PE ratio of 20.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.72, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,521.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,313.55.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a GBX 79 ($1.03) dividend. This is an increase from Schroders’s previous dividend of $35.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. Schroders’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.34%.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

