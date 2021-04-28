Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Sold by Parsec Financial Management Inc.

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 601,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,899 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 2.3% of Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Parsec Financial Management Inc. owned about 0.50% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $44,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHM. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $78.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.25. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $44.23 and a 12 month high of $79.15.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.