Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by Harbor Group Inc.

Harbor Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,393 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 4.8% of Harbor Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Harbor Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $6,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,147,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,646 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,325,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,579,000 after buying an additional 563,556 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $27,226,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $24,724,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,133,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,121,000 after acquiring an additional 213,518 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX remained flat at $$101.56 during midday trading on Wednesday. 1,940 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 861,586. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $65.88 and a one year high of $101.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.72 and a 200-day moving average of $91.52.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

