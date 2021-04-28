Schweitzer-Mauduit International (SWM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The business had revenue of $279.40 million for the quarter.

NYSE:SWM opened at $46.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has a one year low of $24.84 and a one year high of $50.78. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.58%.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Company Profile

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Advanced Materials & Structures and Engineered Papers. The Advanced Materials & Structures segment manufactures and sells resin-based rolled goods, such as nets, films, and meltblown materials for filtration, transportation, construction and infrastructure, medical, and industrial end-markets.

