SCI Engineered Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCIA) Short Interest Down 85.7% in April

SCI Engineered Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCIA) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 85.7% from the March 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

SCI Engineered Materials stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,353. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.71. SCI Engineered Materials has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $4.00. The stock has a market cap of $13.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 300.30 and a beta of 1.29.

SCI Engineered Materials (OTCMKTS:SCIA) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. SCI Engineered Materials had a return on equity of 2.28% and a net margin of 0.79%. The company had revenue of $3.36 million during the quarter.

SCI Engineered Materials, Inc manufactures and supplies materials for physical vapor deposition thin film applications. The company offers ceramic targets, metal sputtering targets, and backing plates for use in semiconductors, flat panel displays, photonics, solar, glass, defense, aerospace, and transparent electronics.

