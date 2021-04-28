SciPlay Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:SCPL)

SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 30,312 call options on the company. This is an increase of 3,061% compared to the average daily volume of 959 call options.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SCPL shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on SciPlay from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Macquarie raised their price target on SciPlay from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut SciPlay from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 price target on shares of SciPlay in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of SciPlay in the 1st quarter valued at about $504,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SciPlay in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,723,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of SciPlay by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 63,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 5,165 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SciPlay by 212.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 34,610 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of SciPlay in the 4th quarter valued at about $402,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCPL traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.85. The company had a trading volume of 267,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,130. SciPlay has a 12 month low of $10.05 and a 12 month high of $21.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.00.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $147.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.25 million. SciPlay had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 3.81%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SciPlay will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SciPlay

SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms worldwide. It offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

