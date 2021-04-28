Scotiabank Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY)

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) – Analysts at Scotiabank upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Yara International ASA in a report issued on Sunday, April 25th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.62. Scotiabank has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Yara International ASA’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.10). Yara International ASA had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 3.10%.

YARIY has been the topic of several other reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Yara International ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yara International ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research note on Friday, March 26th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Yara International ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Yara International ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of YARIY opened at $26.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 0.97. Yara International ASA has a 1 year low of $15.12 and a 1 year high of $26.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.02.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.937 per share. This represents a yield of 3.59%. This is a boost from Yara International ASA’s previous annual dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Yara International ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.45%.

About Yara International ASA

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sales & Marketing, New Business, and Production. The Sales & Marketing segment offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, calcium nitrate, and compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

