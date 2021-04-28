Scott A. Musil Sells 10,800 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Stock

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) CFO Scott A. Musil sold 10,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total transaction of $531,792.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,556,078.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of FR traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.69. The stock had a trading volume of 693,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,096. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.65 and a fifty-two week high of $50.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.15. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $116.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.68 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 46.84% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.07%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FR. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 241,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,154,000 after acquiring an additional 28,278 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,099,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC raised its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 1,275,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,721,000 after acquiring an additional 48,005 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,516,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,408,000 after purchasing an additional 488,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

FR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.79.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

