Scout24 (ETR:G24) Given a €78.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Scout24 (ETR:G24) has been assigned a €78.00 ($91.76) target price by investment analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.36% from the stock’s current price.

G24 has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Warburg Research set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €71.35 ($83.94).

Scout24 stock opened at €70.68 ($83.15) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €65.92 and its 200 day moving average is €66.63. The company has a quick ratio of 12.36, a current ratio of 12.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.81. Scout24 has a 52-week low of €58.65 ($69.00) and a 52-week high of €79.80 ($93.88).

Scout24 AG operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates its portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties; and for support services, such as customer acquisition and customer relationship management, and care for business real estate professionals.

