Sculptor Capital Management (SCU) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Sculptor Capital Management to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $6.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $3.99. Sculptor Capital Management had a return on equity of 74.87% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $599.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.70 million. On average, analysts expect Sculptor Capital Management to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Sculptor Capital Management alerts:

Shares of SCU stock opened at $22.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.36. Sculptor Capital Management has a 1 year low of $9.10 and a 1 year high of $26.37.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a dividend of $2.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 11.3%. Sculptor Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 302.25%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sculptor Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, April 10th.

In other news, COO Wayne Cohen sold 9,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $200,578.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Sculptor Capital Management

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Sculptor Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sculptor Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.