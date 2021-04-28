Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.450-1.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.550. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.70 billion-$3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.85 billion.

A number of analysts have issued reports on STX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seagate Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Seagate Technology presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $77.75.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $94.23 on Wednesday. Seagate Technology has a 52 week low of $43.53 and a 52 week high of $94.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.77. The company has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 65.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.64%.

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.78, for a total value of $727,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephanie Tilenius sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total transaction of $541,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,293.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,525 shares of company stock valued at $6,996,940. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.