Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) Director Sells $9,213,000.00 in Stock

Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 100,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $9,213,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ STX traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $95.20. 142,944 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,617,249. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. Seagate Technology plc has a 1-year low of $43.53 and a 1-year high of $94.60.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 65.10% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.64%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 82.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Seagate Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Cowen upgraded Seagate Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Seagate Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.75.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Featured Story: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.