Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) Position Trimmed by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its stake in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 923,298 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 49,378 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.39% of Seagate Technology worth $70,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 214.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,005,897 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $311,167,000 after buying an additional 3,412,343 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $138,077,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth $65,734,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,073,442 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $253,205,000 after acquiring an additional 757,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 548.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 461,323 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,676,000 after acquiring an additional 390,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Stephanie Tilenius sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total transaction of $541,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,274,293.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.78, for a total value of $727,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,525 shares of company stock valued at $6,996,940. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Cowen upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.75.

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $94.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. Seagate Technology plc has a twelve month low of $43.53 and a twelve month high of $94.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.82 and its 200 day moving average is $65.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 65.10% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.64%.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

