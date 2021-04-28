Sears (OTCMKTS:SHLDQ) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Sears Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SHLDQ) dropped 2.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.25 and last traded at $0.26. Approximately 88,720 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 456,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.29.

Sears Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SHLDQ)

Sears Holdings Corporation operates as an integrated retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Kmart and Sears Domestic. The Kmart segment operates retail stores that offer a range of products, including consumer electronics, seasonal merchandise, outdoor living, toys, lawn and garden equipment, food and consumables, and apparel; and in-store pharmacies.

