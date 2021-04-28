Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) Shares Bought by Eagle Health Investments LP

Eagle Health Investments LP increased its stake in Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) by 317.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,500 shares during the quarter. Seer comprises 1.6% of Eagle Health Investments LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Eagle Health Investments LP owned about 0.14% of Seer worth $4,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SEER. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Seer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Seer during the first quarter worth $175,000. Edgewood Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seer in the fourth quarter valued at $281,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Seer during the 4th quarter valued at $283,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Seer during the 4th quarter worth $343,000.

SEER has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Seer in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Seer in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Cowen started coverage on Seer in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Seer from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

In related news, CEO Omid Farokhzad sold 354,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $22,756,635.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 384,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,664,841.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Public Equities L.P. Invus sold 252,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $16,200,761.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 920,655 shares of company stock worth $59,060,018.

Shares of Seer stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.14. The company had a trading volume of 238 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,112. Seer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.37 and a fifty-two week high of $86.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.94.

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.06). Equities analysts expect that Seer, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products for researchers to unlock biological information. The company develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that provides workflow to make proteomic profiling, and the analysis of the samples needed to characterize the nature of the proteome.

