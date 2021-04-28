SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Price Target Lowered to $74.00 at Morgan Stanley

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 22.62% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SEIC. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on SEI Investments from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SEI Investments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.38.

Shares of SEIC opened at $60.35 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.09 and its 200 day moving average is $57.39. SEI Investments has a fifty-two week low of $48.61 and a fifty-two week high of $63.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.20.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The company had revenue of $455.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. SEI Investments’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SEI Investments news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 54,043 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total transaction of $3,145,302.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,356,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,552,141.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 45,951 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total value of $2,642,642.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,356,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $538,096,110.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 109,994 shares of company stock worth $6,373,795. Company insiders own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. raised its stake in SEI Investments by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. now owns 12,776 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SEI Investments by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,472 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc. increased its position in shares of SEI Investments by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 8,061 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of SEI Investments by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 24,988 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of SEI Investments by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,086 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

