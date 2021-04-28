Seigniorage Shares (SHARE) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $202,740.00

Seigniorage Shares (CURRENCY:SHARE) traded up 26.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. One Seigniorage Shares coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000353 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Seigniorage Shares has traded 41.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Seigniorage Shares has a market capitalization of $3.93 million and $202,740.00 worth of Seigniorage Shares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002487 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.70 or 0.00061732 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $150.25 or 0.00275194 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004294 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $566.90 or 0.01038326 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $392.19 or 0.00718328 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00025780 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,726.60 or 1.00236466 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Seigniorage Shares

Seigniorage Shares’ total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,395,279 coins. The Reddit community for Seigniorage Shares is https://reddit.com/r/DollarProtocol . Seigniorage Shares’ official Twitter account is @DollarProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Seigniorage Shares’ official website is dollarprotocol.com

Buying and Selling Seigniorage Shares

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seigniorage Shares directly using U.S. dollars.

