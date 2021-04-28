Selfkey Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $14.18 Million (KEY)

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded up 8.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. One Selfkey coin can now be purchased for about $0.0182 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges. Selfkey has a market cap of $83.51 million and approximately $14.18 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Selfkey has traded up 15.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.86 or 0.00065303 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00020108 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001821 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.50 or 0.00068287 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $458.83 or 0.00835460 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.05 or 0.00096586 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,308.49 or 0.07845060 BTC.

Selfkey Coin Profile

Selfkey (CRYPTO:KEY) is a coin. It was first traded on January 11th, 2018. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 coins and its circulating supply is 4,588,195,381 coins. The official message board for Selfkey is medium.com/selfkey . Selfkey’s official website is selfkey.org . Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

Buying and Selling Selfkey

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Selfkey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Selfkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

