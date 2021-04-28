Sempra Energy (SRE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.43 per share for the quarter. Sempra Energy has set its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance at 7.50-8.10 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $7.50 to $8.10 EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.35. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 34.85% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Sempra Energy to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

Shares of SRE opened at $134.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Sempra Energy has a 12-month low of $112.16 and a 12-month high of $140.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $132.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. This is a positive change from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.90%.

SRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Sempra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.45.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Recommended Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.