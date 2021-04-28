Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Stock Position Increased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 255.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,184 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.15% of Semtech worth $6,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Semtech during the 4th quarter worth about $365,000. Pier Capital LLC raised its holdings in Semtech by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 134,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,687,000 after purchasing an additional 4,416 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Semtech by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Semtech by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,678,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $120,991,000 after purchasing an additional 108,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Semtech during the 4th quarter valued at $578,000. Institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Semtech alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SMTC shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Semtech from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Semtech from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. B. Riley upped their price target on Semtech from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Semtech from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Semtech from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.93.

Shares of SMTC opened at $71.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 100.52, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 4.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.64. Semtech Co. has a 52 week low of $40.81 and a 52 week high of $83.94.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $164.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.24 million. Semtech had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 9.60%. Semtech’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Semtech Co. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $230,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,061,383.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $350,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,218,298.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,500 shares of company stock worth $1,708,236. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.