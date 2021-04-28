Sentinel Protocol Achieves Market Capitalization of $74.29 Million (UPP)

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. During the last week, Sentinel Protocol has traded 34% higher against the dollar. One Sentinel Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000297 BTC on exchanges. Sentinel Protocol has a market cap of $74.29 million and $45,238.00 worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Sentinel Protocol alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.51 or 0.00033991 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.24 or 0.00026140 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003044 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00009765 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00005977 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00006313 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0931 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol Coin Profile

UPP is a coin. Its genesis date was May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 458,804,451 coins. Sentinel Protocol’s official website is sentinelprotocol.io . Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentinel Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/sentinel-protocol . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Sentinel Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentinel Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sentinel Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentinel Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.