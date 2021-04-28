Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) PT Lowered to $12.00 at B. Riley

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at B. Riley from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 109.42% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Sequans Communications from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sequans Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

Get Sequans Communications alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SQNS opened at $5.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $203.09 million, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.11. Sequans Communications has a one year low of $3.87 and a one year high of $9.57.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $15.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.51 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sequans Communications will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SQNS. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Sequans Communications during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Sequans Communications in the third quarter valued at $89,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Sequans Communications in the third quarter valued at $95,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Sequans Communications in the third quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Sequans Communications by 46.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 129,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 41,077 shares in the last quarter. 51.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sequans Communications Company Profile

Sequans Communications SA designs, develops, and supplies cellular semiconductor solutions for massive, broadband, and critical Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, Korea, China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. It offers a set of 5G/4G chips and modules for non-smartphone devices.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Sequans Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sequans Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.