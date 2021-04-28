Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) PT Lowered to $12.00

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at B. Riley from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 109.42% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Sequans Communications from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sequans Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

SQNS opened at $5.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.09 million, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 0.96. Sequans Communications has a twelve month low of $3.87 and a twelve month high of $9.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.11.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $15.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.51 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Sequans Communications will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Sequans Communications by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 129,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 41,077 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sequans Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $816,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Sequans Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its stake in Sequans Communications by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 3,214,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,416,000 after buying an additional 405,724 shares during the period. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC increased its stake in Sequans Communications by 176.3% during the 4th quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 412,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after buying an additional 262,991 shares during the period. 51.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sequans Communications SA designs, develops, and supplies cellular semiconductor solutions for massive, broadband, and critical Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, Korea, China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. It offers a set of 5G/4G chips and modules for non-smartphone devices.

