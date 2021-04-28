Serco Group (LON:SRP) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Serco Group (LON:SRP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Serco Group stock opened at GBX 144.70 ($1.89) on Tuesday. Serco Group has a 1-year low of GBX 105.90 ($1.38) and a 1-year high of GBX 171.65 ($2.24). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 138.24 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 125.88. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

In other Serco Group news, insider Tim Lodge bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 127 ($1.66) per share, for a total transaction of £50,800 ($66,370.53).

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

