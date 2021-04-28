Service Team Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVTE) Short Interest Update

Service Team Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVTE) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 191,200 shares, a growth of 4,680.0% from the March 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 255,790,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS SVTE opened at $0.00 on Wednesday. Service Team has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.01.

Service Team Inc manufactures, maintains, and repairs truck bodies in the United States. It manufactures truck bodies that are attached to a truck chassis; and other products used by the trucking industry. The vans are available for hauling dry freight or refrigerated freight. It serves auto dealers and users of trucks, such as dairies, food distributors, and local delivery.

