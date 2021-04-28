Service Team Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVTE) Short Interest Update

Service Team Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVTE) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 191,200 shares, a growth of 4,680.0% from the March 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 255,790,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS SVTE opened at $0.00 on Wednesday. Service Team has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.01.
Service Team Company Profile
