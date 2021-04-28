ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Stock Holdings Increased by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,704 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $13,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NOW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth about $1,026,748,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 154.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,376,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $757,459,000 after buying an additional 836,019 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 3,226.9% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 812,085 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $446,995,000 after acquiring an additional 787,675 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $422,789,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in ServiceNow by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 440,835 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $242,649,000 after acquiring an additional 190,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Argus raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $560.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ServiceNow has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $606.90.

In other news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.31, for a total value of $1,008,774.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.10, for a total value of $9,604,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,083.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,505 shares of company stock valued at $26,539,008. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NOW stock traded down $4.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $558.36. 14,677 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,459,059. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $295.78 and a 1 year high of $598.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $110.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.39, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $511.07 and its 200 day moving average is $527.90.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

