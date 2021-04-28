ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis.

NOW stock traded down $5.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $557.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,516,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,460,786. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $513.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $528.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $110.03 billion, a PE ratio of 157.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. ServiceNow has a 12-month low of $301.57 and a 12-month high of $598.37.

In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 3,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.50, for a total transaction of $2,075,607.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 7,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.67, for a total transaction of $3,912,364.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,314 shares in the company, valued at $2,349,706.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,505 shares of company stock valued at $26,539,008 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NOW shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $680.00 price target for the company. OTR Global raised shares of ServiceNow to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Argus upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $606.90.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

