Sessia (KICKS) Price Tops $0.0607

Sessia (CURRENCY:KICKS) traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. During the last week, Sessia has traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Sessia has a total market capitalization of $549,957.71 and approximately $32,080.00 worth of Sessia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sessia coin can currently be purchased for $0.0607 or 0.00000111 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Sessia

Sessia (CRYPTO:KICKS) is a coin. It was first traded on March 9th, 2019. Sessia’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,058,643 coins. Sessia’s official Twitter account is @sessia_clients and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sessia is /r/SESSIANetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Sessia is sessia.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Sessia is a unique software solution for iOS and Android which helps businesses establish direct contact with their clients using the advantages of blockchain technology. Sessia has managed to combine a marketplace with a social network, enabling people to independently choose goods and services based on their friends’ recommendations. Businesses get a great opportunity to distribute their marketing budget among clients who can actually bring new customers, rather than pay for the services of third-party advertising agencies. “

Sessia Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sessia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sessia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sessia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

