Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:STRNY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:STRNY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 1,200.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

STRNY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS STRNY traded up $1.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.50. 118 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 841. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.17. Severn Trent has a 1 year low of $29.22 and a 1 year high of $34.50.

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.6 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

