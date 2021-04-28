SGL Carbon’s (SGLFF) Hold Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

SGL Carbon (OTCMKTS:SGLFF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, AlphaValue upgraded SGL Carbon to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

Get SGL Carbon alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SGLFF remained flat at $$7.12 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,670. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.93. SGL Carbon has a 1 year low of $2.46 and a 1 year high of $8.94.

SGL Carbon SE manufactures and sells carbon and graphite products in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, Latin America, Africa, and Australia. The company operates in two business units, Composites-Fibers & Materials; and Graphite Materials & Systems. It offers lightweight components based on composites for modern day vehicles; composites, such as structural parts, body components, and power train and chassis components, as well as carbon-ceramic brake disks; and specialty graphite solutions to reduce CO2 emissions for vehicles with alternative drives and standard combustion engines, as well as gas diffusion layers under the SIGRACET brand for use in PEM fuel cells for locally emission free mobility.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for SGL Carbon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SGL Carbon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.